Uncaged Festival has been rescheduled, new artists added to the bill

Organisers of the inaugural Uncaged Festival have announced the touring festival has been rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press statement issued yesterday (January 11), organisers said the event, originally scheduled to take place later this month, would now begin in March. Find all new dates below.

In addition to the rescheduled dates, there have been a handful of lineup changes, with Kingswood and The Superjesus no longer appearing. New Zealand heavyweights Shihad will now will appear at the Sydney and Brisbane legs of the tour, with You Am I, Tex Perkins and The Hard-Ons now appearing at all shows.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the bill are headliners Wolfmother along with Magic Dirt, Twelve Foot Ninja, Killing Heidi, Bodyjar, 28 Days, Tumbleweed and many more.

Upon the festival’s announcement in September 2021, Uncaged was dubbed by its team at Silverback touring as “a diversely curated blend of hard rock, punk [and] metal”.

In a statement at the time, Danny Bazzi, head of Silverback Touring, said: “The time was right to introduce a new summer festival, one which will appeal to a wide cross section of rock fans.”

Uncaged Festival’s new dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 12 – Melbourne, Reunion Park

APRIL

Saturday 23 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday 24 – Brisbane, Eaton Hills