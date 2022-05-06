Uncut announce special ‘Sounds Of The New West’ limited vinyl release

Uncut are releasing a special collector’s vinyl edition called ‘Sounds Of The New West’, to complement their long-running CD series and to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The compilation contains a total of 18 tracks from the five existing ‘Sounds Of The New West’ compilation and includes artists such as Lambchop, The Handsome Family, Jason Isbell and more.

A statement from Uncut said: “For this bespoke, highly collectable double album, we’ve gathered together 18 of the finest tracks from the five existing Sounds Of The New West compilations – including songs from veteran favourites like Lambchop, The Handsome Family and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy alongside relative upstarts such as Courtney Marie Andrews, Frazey Ford and Joan Shelley.”

Limited to only 1000 copies, disc one is pressed on a special ‘Purple Rain’ vinyl while the second is pressed on ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ vinyl.

Check out the full track list here:

‘Sounds Of The New West’ Tracklist:

SIDE A

Lambchop – ‘The Saturday Option’ Courtney Marie Andrews – ‘How Quickly Your Heart Mends’ Alejandro Escovedo – ‘Wave’ Bonny Light Horseman – ‘The Roving’

SIDE B

Calexico – ‘Ballad Of Cable Hogue’ Margo Price – ‘Desperate & Depressed’ The Handsome Family – ‘So Much Wine’ Joan Shelley – ‘Cost Of The Cold’ Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – ‘Apocalypse, No!’

SIDE C

Drive-By Truckers – ‘Armageddon’s Back In Town’ Silver Jews – ‘How To Rent A Room’ Frazey Ford – ‘Saturday Fields (Acoustic)’ Giant Sand – ‘Raw’ Papa M – ‘Beloved Woman’

SIDE D

Freakwater – ‘Lorraine’ Jeremy Ivey – ‘Diamonds Back To Coal’ Lift To Experience – ‘To Guard And To Guide You’ Jason Isbell – ‘To A Band That I Loved’

Pre-order for the album is open now, and you can purchase directly here.

Finished copies of the vinyl will ship from late June 2022 onwards.