Under-18s attending Splendour In The Grass now require adult accompaniment

Splendour In The Grass ticketholders under the age of 18 will now need to be accompanied by an adult.

As per the ABC, Moshtix alerted ticketholders today (July 11), detailing the updated rule in an email. The rule had previously stated that only those under 16 would need to be accompanied by an adult, but it has now been expanded due to a change in the event’s liquor licensing.

“We appreciate that this is not ideal, we are not happy about this late change however we must adhere to these new conditions imposed on us by the Police and Liquor and Gaming,” read the email.

“Police will be present at the event, roaming throughout the crowd checking that underage minors are with a responsible adult.”

As reported by the ABC, the notice from Moshtix says that people unable to find a responsible adult to accompany them can contact a support website. They also noted that there were still some tickets on resale for those requiring guardians to purchase them.

It comes less than two weeks until the festival is set to take place, with Splendour’s 2022 edition running across the weekend of July 22-24. It marks the Byron Bay festival’s first iteration since 2019.

It’s been postponed four times in the last two years, moving its initial 2020 instalment to October, then to July 2021, back to November 2021, and finally to its usual July dates for 2022.

This year’s lineup features Liam Gallagher, Glass Animals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator, among many others. Late additions include Tasman Keith and Pond, who joined the bill after Adrian Eagle, Mako Road and Surfaces withdrew.

Set times for the event arrived last week with a number of notably frustrating timetable clashes, including Yungblud and Confidence Man, and JPEGMafia and Jack Harlow.