Under the Southern Stars 2022 has been confirmed to go ahead next month

Concert series Under the Southern Stars is set be the first lot of Australian shows for international artists in two years, having been confirmed to go ahead next month after multiple reschedules.

The tour was first announced in 2020 with headliners Bush, Live and Stone Temple Pilots. Upon its postponement due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was moved from April 2020 to February 2021. At the time, promoter Andrew McManus was adamant about the tour proceeding and setting a national precedent for international acts touring Australia.

“There needs to be a road map made, and we feel we can be a flag point for the industry to reopen its doors,” he said. “If [the festival] becomes a ‘test case’, we will share the road map at no cost, to operate all future festivals in this country.”

In February 2021, with international borders still an uncertainty, the tour was moved again to April and May 2021. Cheap Trick were also announced on the line-up, replacing the departing Live.

McManus announced a further postponement in April 2021, citing “snap lockdowns, border closures and other knee-jerk reactions” as reasons for delaying the concert series.

The tour was then pushed back to March 2022, later adding British band Black Rebel Motorcycle Club as an opener alongside Melbourne band Electric Mary. With international borders officially reopened to travelers, it appears as though the tour will officially be proceeding.

A statement from McManus earlier this month (February 4) confirmed that all of the international bands, as well as their crew, had been approved for entry by the Australian government ahead of the tour.

“It appears that some of you may have read online that US citizens travelling to Australia cannot enter unless they’ve obtained a travel exemption,” it read.

“This is not the case for our acts, [as] our Department of Immigration deems their travel of national interest to Australia and therefore their AU visa status waives the requirement for travel exemption.”

The tour – which is set to begin in the regional centre of Maitland in the Lower Hunter Valley of New South Wales on March 11 – will see Bush, Cheap Trick and Stone Temple Pilots all performing hour-long sets. The headlining spot will rotate each night, meaning each show will feature a different closer.

Additionally, for the series’ three-night stop at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, the main touring line-up will also be joined by Killing Heidi, The Superjesus, Flyying Colours, The Badloves, Dallas Crane and Germein.

To view playing times and purchase tickets for each show, visit the Under The Southern Stars website.

Under the Southern Stars’ 2022 tour dates are:

MARCH

11 – Maitland, Maitland Showground

12 – Hastings, Foreshore Reserve

13 – Yarrawonga, JC Lowe Oval

16 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

18, 19 and 20 – Adelaide, Bonython Park

22 – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

23 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

25 – Sunshine Coast, Kings Beach Ampitheatre

26 – Gold Coast, Southport Sharks

27 – Brisbane, Riverstage

