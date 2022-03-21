Under The Southern Stars concert in Adelaide halted due to snake in the crowd

Over the weekend, one of the Adelaide legs of the Under The Southern Stars festival had to be briefly paused after a snake was spotted among the audience.

The interruption took place during The Superjesus‘ set at Adelaide’s Bonython Park on Saturday (March 19). According to an Instagram post by Superjesus frontwoman Sarah McLeod, the band were instructed to halt the show after a snake was seen in the crowd.

“The security were all standing around it in a circle to make sure it didn’t hurt anyone while we all waited for the snake handler to come,” McLeod wrote. “When the snake saw the snake handler it [took] off down a hole in the grass. The snake handler proceeded to try and look for it EVERYWHERE.”

Advertisement

Eventually, McLeod says, the band decided to recommence the show and there was no mention of the snake again.

Having finally kicked off earlier this month after multiple postponements, the Under The Southern Stars tour is currently trekking throughout Australia, featuring international headliners Cheap Trick, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots.

The trio are being joined on the road by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, along with locals like Rose Tattoo, Killing Heidi, The Superjesus, Electric Mary and more. The tour continues tomorrow night (March 22) at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong.