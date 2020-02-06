Under The Southern Stars musicians to plant trees in bushfire areas

Under The Southern Stars 2020 headliners Bush, Live, and Stone Temple Pilots have pledged to join forces in support of a brand-new initiative that will aim to plant more than 100,000 trees across the bushfire affected regions of Australia.

As part of the forthcoming Under The Southern Stars national music festivals, the Caring For Tomorrow initiative will plant one tree for each ticket sold per concert, beginning the efforts today (Feb 7) with a planting on Kangaroo Island in partnership with Channel 9’s Today Show.

Directors at Caring For Tomorrow have said this campaign “focuses on the long-term need to regenerate.” They will also be offering those working on fire relief efforts free tickets to selected Under The Southern Stars dates. More information on eligibility and obtaining tickets here.

“We are wanting to make a contribution to the long-term relief efforts in the wake of the bushfires that have devastated so many communities across Australia,” UTSS festival organiser Andrew McManus has said.

The three UTSS headliners will also be making financial contributions to relief efforts and offering their assistance in tree planting initiatives on their arrival in Australia.

As well as thier performances in 11 cities across the country, UTSS announced today an additional show by the headliners in Melbourne.

Bush, Live, and Stone Temple Pilots will perform at The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne to an intimate gathering of just 1,500 people on Wednesday 8 April. Tickets for this show are available here.

Since early December 2019, Australia has been ravaged by multiple bushfires across several states and territories, resulting in an astonishing amount of pledges of aid from the arts and entertainment industry, as well as several concerts given to raise funds for affected communities and charities involved in relief efforts.

UTSS, now in its third year, is a one day live music and arts festival held in multiple locations around the country. Its first event featured Jimmy Barnes, Richie Sambora, Tex Perkins, and Ash Grunwald, and expanded last year to include several high-profile Australian acts, including Hoodoo Gurus, You Am I, and British India.

Under The Southern Stars tours nationally in April 2020, with Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary also on the bill. Complete tour and ticketing information available here.

Find out more about Caring For Tomorrow here.

Under The Southern Stars 2020 tour dates, with Live, Bush, and Stone Temple Pilots, Rose Tattoo, and Electric Mary:

Tuncurry, Peter Barclay Sports Field (April 3)

Sydney, Parramatta Park (4)

Gosford, Entertainment Grounds (5)

Port Melbourne, The Timber Yard (8)

Wollongong, Stuart Park (9)

Mornington Peninsula, Hastings Foreshore Reserve (11)

Yarrawonga, Yarrawong Showgrounds (12)

Adelaide, Bonython Park (13)

Perth, HBF Stadium (15)

Sunshine Coast, Sunshine Coast Stadium (17)

Brisbane, Brisbane Riverstage (18)

Newcastle, Newcastle Foreshore (19)