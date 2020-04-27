News Music News

UNFD releases pack of music-themed games to play while social distancing

Featuring bands from the heavy music label's roster

Debbie Carr
Northlane
Northlane. Credit: Supplied

Heavy music label UNFD has released a pack of social distancing-themed games based on the artists from its roster.

The ‘UNFDistancing’ game pack comprises colouring-in pages, connect the dots, mad libs, bingo cards and word searches. Fans now have the chance to colour in cover art from Ocean Grove and Thornhill, do a word search based on the discography of Northlane and In Hearts Wake or re-write their favourite Slowly Slowly track.

There’s also a UNFD-themed bingo scorecard, where players can compare how many quintessential fan experiences they’ve had. Squares on the scorecard include attending UNIFY Gathering, covering a UNFD artist’s song, owning a vinyl test pressing and shouting The Amity Affliction’s “fuck the reaper” lyric out loud. Find the pack here.

On Facebook, UNFD posted one of the mad libs sheets – based on Slowly Slowly’s ‘Jellyfish’ – and let fans replace words to re-write the song. In one instance, the once self-reflective song comparing the strangeness of the world to a jellyfish was re-worked into a dedication to a friend.

One fan turned the original lyrics of “crushing in the sheets, two bodies in the heat/We’re in love, we’re fucking in the car/Time flies when you don’t wanna die/So by this rate we gotta try and stay alive” into “crushing in the streets, two homies in the heat/we’re in love, we’re vibin’ in the car/time flies when you don’t wanna leave/so by this rate we gotta try and stay alive.”

