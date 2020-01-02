News Music News

UNIFY Gathering 2020 to move forward despite bushfire concerns

The Gippsland festival is due to take place next week

Puah Ziwei
UNIFY Gathering 2020
Credit: UNIFY Gathering official Facebook

The sixth annual UNIFY Gathering festival looks likely to go ahead next week as planned, despite the potential bushfire risks in Victoria.

The Gippsland event, which runs from January 9 to 12, is set to feature performances by British metalcore band Architects, American group The Ghost Inside, Sydney metal outfit Northlane and more.

As Tone Deaf notes, earlier today (January 2) Dan Nascimento of festival organiser UNIFIED Music Group left comments in the company’s official social Facebook group in response to posts expressing concern about bushfires.

The festival team “is working very closely with council, agencies and emergency services daily to ensure the delivery of the safest possible event,” Nascimento wrote.

“Any updates will be conveyed to everyone, but as of right now and looking ahead, the festival site and surrounding areas are not impacted by the fires and adverse weather conditions seen elsewhere in Victoria,” he added.

Additionally, the festival’s FAQ page explains that “a POPE (permit) will not be issued for the event if a Severe Weather / Code Red Day is predicted or declared. In this instance, the event will not go ahead.”

NME Australia has emailed UNIFY Gathering for an official statement on the bushfire risk and will update this post if we hear back.

The ongoing bushfire crisis in Victoria recently led to the cancellation of Falls Festival in Lorne, which was supposed to run from December 28-31.

Artists who were supposed to perform at Falls Festival, including American singer Halsey and electronic duo Peking Duk, instead held replacement gigs in Melbourne and its surrounding suburbs. Proceeds from a majority of the gigs went towards supporting the Country Fire Authority of Victoria.

