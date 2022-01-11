UNIFY Gathering 2022 postponed to back-up weekend in March

The 2022 edition of the UNIFY Gathering (aka UNIFY Forever) has been postponed, with organisers citing the current surge in COVID-19 cases around Australia.

The four-day event was initially slated to go down later this month, kicking off on Thursday January 20 and wrapping up on Sunday 23. When it was announced, however, the UNIFY team noted that they’d locked in a backup weekend – running from Thursday March 10 to Sunday 13 – to ensure they could retain the same itinerary without too many hiccups behind the scenes. The festival will now occupy that weekend in March.

In a statement shared today (January 11), UNIFY’s organisers wrote: “With the rise in positive [COVID-19] cases and the impact this is having on the healthcare system and staffing levels, we received critical advice yesterday from key stakeholders, including emergency services, that the resources required to run UNIFY Forever on the January dates would be limited due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

“As we hope you all understand, without the confirmation of adequate emergency services and other key event personnel we just can’t proceed safely in January. Although not the outcome we had hoped for, safety is always our priority when running UNIFY and it’s the best decision we can make given the current situation.”

All tickets purchased for UNIFY 2022 will remain valid for the new dates in March, and organisers say they “have been able to keep the vast majority of [the festival’s] line-up intact”. It’s unclear what changes will be made to the bill, however today’s statement notes that more information will be revealed in the coming weeks. At the time of writing, Violent Soho and The Amity Affliction are still onboard to headline.

Other bands announced to appear at the festival include Ocean Grove, Thornhill, Slowly Slowly, Teenage Joans, Short Stack, WAAX and RedHook. At the start of December, it was announced that Sydney post-hardcore outfit Stories would reunite for a one-off set at UNIFY 2022. Trophy Eyes were also added earlier this month, with the Newcastle band set to perform their 2016 album ‘Chemical Miracle’ in full.

The 2022 edition of the UNIFY Gathering will be the camping festival’s seventh since its 2015 inception, taking last year off due to complications surrounding the ongoing pandemic. The event will return to its usual home of Tarwin Lower in regional Victoria, with tickets still on sale from the UNIFY website.