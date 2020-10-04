Unify Gathering shares update on status of 2021 event

Heavy music festival Unify Gathering has released an update on the status of their 2021 event, stating they “think it’s obvious” why no details have been announced.

In a Facebook post, organisers explained how COVID-19 concerns have left them in limbo while planning the annual event: “Down in Melbourne, we aren’t 100% sure yet when we’re allowed to leave our suburb, let alone run a festival. So we’re in somewhat of a holding pattern.”

“The problem is, we don’t know when we can run it yet, obviously. We have a few date range options and we reckon we can go as late as Easter if we have to. After that it would be bad weather and Unify would NEVER have bad weather. It’s hard to even speculate on what will happen, but we are in touch with all the right people and we’re gonna just stay ready and hope.”

Despite setbacks, organisers maintain they have booked 90 per cent of the 2021 lineup and there is poster art ready to go for the announcement.

Read the full statement below:

Unify have also shared plans for an all-Australian second stage in the Circus Tent, that was “inspired by what happened this year.” That particular stage will feature artists from the festival’s inaugural 2015 lineup, which could mean the likes of Northlane, The Amity Affliction and In Hearts Wake.

The multi-day boutique festival is held annually in South Gippsland, around three hours outside of Melbourne, Victoria. It typically runs in early January each year, and features a mix of local and international rock, punk and metal acts.

“We just wanted a festival where Australian heavy bands could play as something more than an afterthought,” Unify organisers continued.

In the meantime, Unify Gathering have released pre-orders for limited edition throw back merchandise. This includes past event posters re-printed on recycled cardboard and a selection of t-shirts.