Unify Gathering share 2021 event dates, will feature all-Australian lineup

Unify Gathering have revealed the dates for their 2021 event. The annual three-day heavy music festival will take place between January 21 and 24.

In social posts today (April 7) organisers also announced next year’s lineup will comprise entirely of Australian acts, a move made to support and celebrate the Australian community of “artists, crew, agents and managers that have lost their entire touring plans with no certainty of when it is coming back” after the novel coronavirus surfaced in the country, forcing the suspension of mass gatherings and live performances.

We look forward to seeing you at UNIFY 2021 on January 21-24. More info below 🤘 pic.twitter.com/JKxLGrwZiy — UNIFY Gathering (@UNIFYgathering) April 7, 2020

Unify Gathering’s Facebook post said of their decision to feature Australian-only artists, “While UNIFY prides itself on connecting with the global heavy music community, it was with the local community of artists, crew, agents and managers that we launched our festival in 2015.

“In all of this chaos, one message stands as true as ever: music saves lives. It’s the inspiration in our lives and it’s the basis of communities that can band together to survive through tough times. We wanted this announcement out now to declare our intentions, and give the people in our community something to look forward to.”

In January, Unify Gathering 2020 took place in Tarwin Lower, Victoria, featuring international headliners Architects and The Ghost Inside, as well as Australian acts Polaris, Tonight Alive and Tired Lion among many others.

Follow the Unify Gathering 2021 event page and check back with NME for more annoucnements.