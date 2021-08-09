Universal Music Australia launches investigation into inappropriate workplace behaviour

The Australian branch of Universal Music has launched an investigation into inappropriate behaviour after allegations were aired online and internally.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, UMA president George Ash launched the investigation after anonymous allegations were posted on the Beneath The Glass Ceiling Instagram account, in addition to an internal complaint separate from those posted online.

In an email to UMA staff last month, Ash reportedly said he was aware of the allegations posted online, including one that was about him.

“As the leader of this company I take full responsibility for creating a respectful workplace culture for everyone,” he wrote in an email to staff.

“With respect to my own behaviour, it is particularly painful to realise now that what I intended as jokes were unacceptable comments that made some of you uncomfortable.”

The investigation will be conducted by law firm Seyfarth Shaw, with staff encouraged to raise any concerns. Allegations against the company were reportedly made during an internal survey conducted by KPMG 18 months ago. At the time, employees reportedly described the company as a “white male boys’ club” and “toxic”.

Speaking to the Herald, Ash said he was “heartbroken” to read the allegations of bullying, harassment, racism, homophobia, discrimination and sexual assault.

“My initial response was ‘I don’t know whether the allegations are true or not’ but it made me think we haven’t done enough and we need to do more in our company,” he said.

“Before these [issues] were raised I thought we were doing an amazing job, [but] with these things being raised I need to make sure I respond to them.

“If there is any positive to come of this, it creates that catalyst for us to speak openly about things and hopefully address things to create a workplace culture that people can be proud of.”

The investigation at UMA follows the ousting of Sony Music Australia CEO Denis Handlin by its global headquarters back in June. Handlin was also automatically removed from his post as ARIA chair. Prior to Handlin’s removal, it was reported that Sony’s US head office was investigating complaints of bullying and harassment at the Australian arm.

Prior to that, a Sony Music investigation uncovered allegations that senior executive Tony Glover had bullied and harassed some of his colleagues, leading to his firing in April. Glover has denied the allegations made against him.

Universal is the world’s largest music label, representing overseas artists including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Lana Del Rey. Down Under, its roster includes Troye Sivan, Baker Boy, Vera Blue, Washington and more.