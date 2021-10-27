“Unprecedented” exhibition of Elvis memorabilia coming to Victorian gallery in 2022

A huge exhibition featuring over 300 items of memorabilia from Elvis Presley‘s personal estate is coming to regional Victoria next year.

Elvis: Direct From Graceland will open at the Bendigo Art Gallery in March 2022, running until July as part of the Bendigo International Collections series. The exhibition was curated directly from Graceland’s archives, in collaboration with Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley.

Pieces that are set to be displayed from Presley’s collection include a red 1960 MG convertible from the film Blue Hawaii, Presley’s 1976 custom Harley Davidson motorbike, and costumes worn during his ’68 Comeback Special program, along with both the tuxedo he wore and the dress worn by Priscilla on their wedding day in 1967.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this iconic collection to Australia – the latest in an international series of exhibitions that pay homage to style icons including Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, Balenciaga and Mary Quant,” said Bendigo Art Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot.

Angie Marchese, Vice President Archives and Exhibits at Elvis Presley Enterprises, said it was “a great honour” to bring the “unprecedented, detailed and comprehensive” account of Presley’s life down under.

“While Elvis was never able to visit Australia himself, it brings us great pride at Graceland to know that his legacy and music lives on there. We look forward to sharing a glimpse into Elvis’ life with the fans in Australia.”

Elvis: Direct From Graceland will run between March 19 and June 17, 2022. Head here for more information and to purchase tickets.