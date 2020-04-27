Unreleased Notorious B.I.G. verse unearthed by Statik Selektah for ‘Bastard Child’

An unreleased verse by the late Notorious B.I.G. has been unearthed by Statik Selektah – listen to it below.

The producer, who has worked with the likes of Nas, Joey Bada$$ and Jared Evan, used the verse on a new song he produced titled ‘Bastard Child’, which he shared yesterday (April 26).

“Some new Biggie for you? (Bored on a Sunday). Even the biggest Notorious fans prob don’t know this verse. Salute @everydayisacanvas for the reminder.”

It appears as if the unreleased track comes courtesy of creative director Joe Lyons, who is producing a special Notorious B.I.G. live show on Instagram on May 14, featuring some rare and unreleased songs.

“I have one of the most complete collections of his #recordings that exists and I will be playing early versions that many people have never heard before. If you are a huge fan and collector of Biggie’s music you likely have heard most of these tracks, but tune in for a trip down memory lane to the early 90s when #nychiphop ruled,” Lyons wrote on Instagram.

Listen to ‘Bastard Child’ below:

It is unclear as to when exactly the unearthed Biggie verse was recorded. NME has reached out to Statik Selektah for more info.

Meanwhile, The Notorious B.I.G.‘s ‘Juicy’ has topped a new poll of the greatest hip-hop tracks of all time.

The BBC called upon more than 100 critics, experts and artists – including Common and Slick Rick – to compile the new list, which was unveiled in October.

Coming out on top was B.I.G.’s 1994 single ‘Juicy’, which appeared on the legendary rapper’s debut album, ‘Ready To Die’. Public Enemy‘s ‘Fight The Power’ holds second place, followed by Mobb Deep’s ‘Shook Ones (Part II)’.