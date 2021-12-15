Unreleased Whitney Houston demo sells for $1million at NFT auction

A previously unreleased Whitney Houston demo recorded when she was 17-years-old has sold for $1million (£723,000) at an NFT auction.

Provided by OneOf – an eco-conscious NFT platform – the song was auctioned yesterday (December 14), after it was announced last month.

The winning bidder will now have access to the never-before-heard full-length demo in the OneOfVault, along with a digital video created by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, which comprises rare archival photos of the singer.

Advertisement

“Being able to collaborate with her music and her family really transformed the way that I saw her in her music videos. I feel more connected to the person that she was. Some of the messages that I put across in my artwork as well, they’re very similar,” Sinclair said in a video from Houston’s NFT collection landing page.

The Whitney Houston OneOf One NFT, a never-before-heard demo track from Houston at age 17, SOLD for $999,999! Thank you to all who made this incredible moment in music and NFT history possible! 🙏 @dianaesinclair #BeOneOf #whitneyhouston #NFTnews #WomeninNFTs pic.twitter.com/cmdSuyfOBH — OneOf (@OneOfNFT) December 15, 2021

“Working with her voice on something like this really tied me to that time and her in a way that I wouldn’t have had before.”

Elsewhere in the Whitney Houston NFT collection, thousands of additional fixed-price NFTs, including Gold and Platinum offerings of rare archival photos from Houston’s early life and career, designed as animations that give them a digital scrapbook effect were sold, taking in $1.1million £830,000) overall.

Proceeds from the sale of the collection will benefit the Whitney E. Houston Foundation, which works to inspire, create opportunities and empower youth.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Houston‘s ex-husband Bobby Brown recently said the upcoming remake of The Bodyguard is a bad idea.