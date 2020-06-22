Unseated live performances to return to WA from later this week

Western Australia has signalled the return of large concerts as part of its fourth phase of lifting restrictions as COVID-19 conditions improve.

In a press conference today (June 22), Premier Mark McGowan said the new phase is a result of consistently low case numbers and the state’s hard border closure.

From June 27, all limits on gatherings will be removed, provided a two-square metre rule is still in place. Concert halls, live music venues, bars, pubs and nightclubs will be permitted to host unseated performances, and licensed premises and food businesses will longer be restricted to seated service.

Large-scale, multi-stage events such as music festivals will still not be permitted to go ahead.

Perth’s major sports and entertainment venues, Optus Stadium, HBF Stadium and RAC Arena, will be permitted to host events at up to 50 per cent of their respective capacities. In the case of Optus Stadium, this means events of up to 35,000 patrons for concerts.

If numbers remain low in Western Australia, McGowan said the state will move to the fifth phase of easing restrictions from July 18, which includes removing the two square-metre rule and all other gathering restrictions.

“Our phased approach has allowed us to get more Western Australians back to work and into more social and recreational activities, as together we continue to kick-start WA’s economy,” McGowan said in a statement.

“It’s because of the incredible effort of all Western Australians that we’ve been able to reach each phase and continue to lead the states in relaxing restrictions.”

The news coincides with new restrictions imposed on Victorians following a spike in state cases. The surge in cases, which Premier Daniel Andrews has attributed to large family gatherings, means people are now restricted to having up to five guests at a house and ten-people gatherings outdoors. Venues were also gearing up to host a maximum of 50 patrons at a time, but the number will remain at 20 until July 12.

According to the ABC, McGowan said he was going to announce August 8 as the tentative date for the removal of Western Australia’s hard border, but this was before Victoria’s surge in cases.

“The WA hard border will only be removed when the Chief Health Officer of Western Australia is confident the spread of the infection is controlled in the eastern states,” McGowan said.