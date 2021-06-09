Unsound Adelaide to return next month with HTRK, MY DISCO and more

Unsound Festival will return to Adelaide in July as part of Illuminate Adelaide’s Music & Art After Dark (MAAD) event.

This year’s edition of the experimental and electronic-oriented festival, curated by Unsound directors Mat Schulz and Gosia Plysa, will take place across two Adelaide venues on July 31.

Jive will host performances by HTRK, MY DISCO, Del Lumanta and Aviva Endean. Lion Arts Factory, meanwhile, will feature sets by DJ Plead, Air Max ’97 and Corin, with live visuals by Capital Waste. Kenya’s Slikback and visual artist Weirdcore will also present a pre-prepared work commissioned by Unsound. Tickets to both events are on sale now.

The Poland-based Unsound – which also holds events in Krakow, New York and Toronto – made its Australian debut in 2013 as part of the Adelaide Festival. This year’s edition marks Unsound’s first Australian event since 2018.

Elsewhere on the music program for this year’s Illuminate are The Avalanches, who are the festival’s Luminary Artist in Residence, and will deliver a closing DJ set as part of MAAD on July 31.

On July 30, the band will perform their seminal debut album ‘Since I Left You’ in full, 21 years after it was first released, alongside the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. Electric Fields will also perform on the evening.

Earlier this month, The Avalanches released a deluxe 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Since I Left You’, featuring remixes by the likes of MF DOOM, Stereolab and more.

Illuminate Adelaide runs from July 16 to August 1. See the full program and find more information here.