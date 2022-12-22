Unwritten Law announce biggest-ever Australian tour for 2023

Californian punk mainstays Unwritten Law have announced their return to Australia, slating a run of 17 shows – their biggest tour of the country to date – for next February and March.

The tour will begin in mid-February with a quartet of back-to-back shows in Queensland – the band are set to hit stages in Ipswich, the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Townsville, specifically – before heading to NSW for shows in Gosford, Newcastle, Kellyville Range, and both the Northern Beaches and Leichhardt suburbs of Sydney.

From there, Unwritten Law will kick March off with a stint of Victorian shows, rolling through Mount Evelyn, Chelsea Heights, Melbourne and Torquay, before wrapping up with a trio of gigs in WA – where they’ll play to fans in Bunbury, Perth and Scarborough – and finally a lone show in Adelaide.

The band are touring in support of their recent seventh album, ‘The Hum’, which arrived in July. The release closed Unwritten Law’s longest gap between albums, coming just over 11 years after 2011’s ‘Swan’.

In a press release, guitarist Chris Lewis said of the band’s impending trip Down Under: “Hey, Australia! Since this is the longest break we’ve had from our favourite place to tour and we’ve got a brand new record to share with you, we’re beyond excited to present to you: ‘The Hum Tour’.

“Not only will we be giving you different setlists every night, we’ll be unveiling songs off our newest album, ‘The Hum’, some for the first time ever! We’re playing quite a few shows, so we’re gonna make sure there are unique surprises every night. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”

Tickets for all 17 of the upcoming shows are on sale now – find them here.

Unwritten Law’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 16 – Tulmur/Ipswich, QLD Racehorse Hotel

Thursday 17 – Yugambeh and Kombumerri/Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 18 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Back Room @ Chardons Corner Hotel

Saturday 19 – Thul Garrie Waja/Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel

Tuesday 22 – Darkinyung/Gosford, Drifters Wharf

Wednesday 23 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Thursday 24 – Bediagal/Kellyville Ridge, The Ettamogah

Friday 25 – Eora/Northern Beaches, Dee Why RSL

Saturday 26 – Eora/Sydney, Crowbar

MARCH

Wednesday 2 – Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung/Mount Evelyn, York On Lilydale

Thursday 3 – Bunurong/Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel

Friday 4 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 5 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Wednesday 9 – Kaniyang/Bunbury, Prince Of Wales

Thursday 10 – Wajuk/Perth, Amplifier Bar

Friday 11 – Wajuk/Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel

Saturday 12 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Uni Bar