Here are all the upcoming Falls Festival makeup gigs in Melbourne

Acts who were due to play the recently cancelled Falls Festival at Lorne have announced a slew of makeup shows taking place today and tomorrow (December 30-31). These include gigs by pop artist G Flip, Indigenous rapper Baker Boy and more.

Tonight, rock band WAAX will link up with Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers, Cry Club and Bakers Eddy to play the Heatwave Bushfire Benefit. The lineup will play Brunswick’s Stay Gold music venue with half the proceeds going towards the Country Fire Authority (CFA) of Victoria. More information below.

Baker Boy will throw a “pre-NYE Party” later today at Brunswick’s Howler bar, alongside fellow hip-hop artists Nerve and Dallas Woods. Meanwhile, pop musician G Flip will also play at the Northcote Social Club in a show that sold out in 20 minutes. Profits from both gigs will also go towards the Vic CFA. More details on Baker Boy and G Flip here and here, respectively.

Two more replacement shows, Squeeze Of Paradise and a CFA Fundraiser, have been scheduled for New Year’s Eve (December 31). The former features Lime Cordiale alongside alt-rock band Teenage Dads and singer-songwriter Nat Vazer. The three acts will play Thornbury’s Croxton Bandroom, with 20 per cent of all merchandise sales going towards Vic CFA. More information here.

On the other hand, the CFA Fundraiser will be held at Stay Gold and feature performances by punk band These New South Whales, rock group Bad//Dreems, Wollongong metal outfit Totally Unicorn and jangle pop act Eaglemont. Check out the Instagram post below for more details.

These are the latest gigs from acts who were scheduled to play the now-cancelled Falls Festival at Lorne, which were called off due to “extreme weather conditions”. Last night (December 29), American singer Halsey, British rocker YUNGBLUD, electronic duo Peking Duk and more played a number of replacement gigs all over Melbourne.