Upcoming K-pop releases and comebacks: SHINee, TWICE’s Jihyo and more

From newer acts like Kiss of Life and ZEROBASEONE, to iconic veteran groups like SHINee and EXO, K-pop is constantly brimming with new exciting releases. But with so many comebacks on the horizon it can be hard to keep up with all that’s happening in the world of K-pop.

NME has come up with a handy list of upcoming K-pop comebacks and releases to help. Scroll down to see if your favourite K-pop artist will be releasing new music in the coming months in 2023.

JUNE

Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel is set to release his fourth mini-album ‘Realiez’ on June 19. The record will feature the previously released song ‘Wasteland’, which dropped alongside a Mad Max-inspired “music sequence” earlier this month.

Bunny.T

Rookie K-pop girl group are set to make their debut on June 19 with the digital single ‘Body Shake’, after a short delay from its original release date of June 2.

Bunny.T are a four-member girl group from W2company, featuring former We Girls members Eun A and Nina, ex-API member Cheong Eum and newcommer Ji Young.

Kim Jae-hwan

Former Wanna One member Kim Jae-hwan is set to release his sixth mini-album ‘J.A.M’ on June 20. The project will be his second new music release of 2023, following her March single album ‘Spring Breeze’.

LAPILLUS

K-pop girl group LAPILLUS will release their second mini-album ‘Girls’ Round Part. 2′ on June 21. It comes about nine months after their first mini-album ‘Girls’ Round Part. 1′ in September 2022.

SKYE (formerly IN2IT)

K-pop boyband SKYE (formerly known as IN2IT) are set to release their new single ‘A New Beginning’ on June 21. The song will be the group’s first release since their name change and appearance on JTBC reality TV show Peak Time.

MONSTA X’s I.M

MONSTA X member I.M will release his much-anticipated sophomore mini-album ‘Overdrive’ on June 23. The project will be the South Korean musician’s first release since leaving long-time Starship Entertainment and signing with Song Music Korea.

‘Overdrive’ is also the long-awaited follow-up to his solo debut mini-album ‘Duality’, which dropped in February 2021.

SHINee

SHINee will make their comeback on June 26 with their eighth studio album ‘Hard’, over two years after their repackaged album ‘Atlantis’. The song will feature the previously released single ‘The Feeling’.

However, member Onew will not participate in promotional activities for the new album due to “health issues”. Album activities will proceed with the boyband’s three other members: Key, Minho and Taemin.

8TURN

Rookie K-pop boyband are set to make their first comeback with ‘Uncharted Drift’ on June 26. The record will be their second mini-album, following their debut release ‘8TURNRISE’ in January 2023.

Choi Yena

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena will return with her second single album ‘Hate XX’ on June 27. The upcoming project will be Yena’s fourth overall release since making her solo debut, following ‘Love War’, ‘Smartphone’ and ‘Smiley’.

Han Seungwoo

VICTON‘s Han Seungwoo has announced his long-awaited comeback. The singer will release his third mini-album ‘Frame’ on June 27, nearly two years after his sophomore project ‘Fade’. It comes shortly after Seungwoo was discharged from the South Korean military this year.

INFNITE’s Kim Sung-kyu

Following his April 2022 mini-album, INFINITE‘s Kim Sung-kyu is set to make a comeback on June 28 with his fifth solo mini-album ‘2023 S/S Collection’. The upcoming record will mark Kim’s first under the boyband’s own agency, INFINITE Company, which they established earlier this year.

U-KISS

In celebration of their 15th anniversary, U-KISS have reunited as a six-member act to release their special mini-album titled ‘PLAY LIST’ on June 28. Soohyun, Hoon, Kiseop will be joined by former bandmates AJ, Eli and Alexander for the forthcoming project, which will also mark their first group release in over five years.

WEi

Six-member boyband WEi will finally be completing their ‘Love’ trilogy on June 29 with their sixth mini-album ‘Love Pt. 3: Eternally’ and its title track ‘Overdrive’. It comes eight months after the release of last year’s ‘Love Pt. 2: Passion’.

PLAN B

Upcoming multi-national K-pop group PLAN B are set to make their debut on June 30 with their first single album ‘Halli-Galli’. The five-member H.LAND Entertainment group comprises members Hwi, Roy, Hao, James and Han, which hail from South Korea, Thailand and China.

JULY

TEEN TOP

K-pop boyband TEEN TOP will be making their first comeback in four years on July 4 with ‘TEEN TOP [4SHO]’. The record will also be the group’s first release since original member C.A.P left the group in May, following a controversy over comments the K-pop idol made during a livestream earlier that month.

Kiss of Life

Kiss of Life are a four-member girl group from S2 Entertainment (formerly home to Hot Issue) who are set to debut on July 5 with their self-titled mini-album.

The group will feature SIXTEEN contestant Natty, LE SSERAFIM songwriter Belle, former The Black Label trainee Julie and final member Haneul.

EXO

Veteran K-pop boyband EXO are set to release their seventh studio album ‘Exist’ on July 10. The record will feature the pre-release single ‘Let Me In’, which dropped on June 12.

‘Exist’ will feature all active members of the boyband – namely Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun – as well as Kai, who is currently serving his mandatory military service.

ZEROBASEONE

Formed through the popular Mnet reality TV series Boys Planet, ZEROBASEONE are set to make their much-anticipated debut on July 10 with their first mini-album ‘Youth in the Shade’.

NCT Dream

SM Entertainment have confirmed that NCT Dream will release their third studio album ‘ISTJ’ on July 17. Prior to the record’s arrival, the boyband will also drop a pre-release song called ‘Broken Melodies’ on June 19.

FIFTY FIFTY

After their groundbreaking success with ‘Cupid’, rookie K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY are set to release a brand-new track titled ‘Barbie Dreams’ with American rapper Kali for the official Barbie movie soundtrack, out on July 21.

AUGUST

TREASURE

YG Entertainment has confirmed that TREASURE will release their second studio album in August. A release date for the record has yet to be confirmed, but YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk has described the upcoming album as a “reboot” for the boyband.

TWICE’s Jihyo

South Korean singer Jihyo of K-pop girl group TWICE is set to make her solo debut this August, as confirmed by JYP Entertainment. The release is presumably called ‘Killin’ Me Good’.

Jihyo will be the second member of TWICE to go solo, following Nayeon, who released her debut EP ‘Im Nayeon’ and its lead single ‘POP!’ in June 2022.