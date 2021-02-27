Update given on the release of Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake‘s new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is set to arrive in the next few months, a new source says.

YouTuber and media personality DJ Akademiks says he was informed of the new release plan by Drake himself.

The release of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was recently delayed following surgery on Drake’s knee that he underwent last year. The album was set to arrive this January.

Advertisement

“I was planning to release my album this month,” he wrote, “but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.

“I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album,” he continued, “but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

While hosting a livestream this week, Akademiks gave an update on the album. “‘CLB’ update. I’ve seen some people say, ‘oh, it was supposed to drop tonight’, as in Thursday night. No. No, it’s not dropping then,” he said.

“Drake told me that it’s going to be dropping before April so he’s not waiting until summer to drop his sh*t. I don’t wanna say before April… April or before.

“But the reason why I’m saying it’s not dropping tonight, as in Thursday night, is because he’s spent so much time on this project that he’s not trying to put out a surprise project. He’s gonna let people know at least a week before, bro.”

See the comments via Reddit.

Advertisement

Drake initially announced ‘Certified Lover Boy’ along with the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ with Lil Durk last year.

Then on his 34th birthday (October 24, 2020), he released a minute-long trailer for the album which revealed it was set to drop in January of this year.

Elsewhere, it was revealed last month that Drake helped a Toronto rapper pay off his debt and double his savings.

It comes after 6ixBuzz TV’s Instagram account posted a video from a user known as BucksInDaCut, in which he declares that his goal for 2021 is to save more money than he did in 2020.

After declaring he started the year with $500 (£365), he counts his current stack of cash, which was up to $1,300 (£948). Drake then responded on the comments section and wrote: “Yo what’s this mans PayPal I’m doubling that for my guy Bucks B.”