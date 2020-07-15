GAMING  

upsidedownhead shares single ‘twice as tough’ featuring Mansionair

The Sydney-based musician's first new track for 2020

By Jasper Bruce
upsidedownhead. Credit: Press/Sarah Testolin

Sydney-based musician upsidedownhead has shared ‘twice as tough’, his first new track for 2020. Mansionair lead singer Jack Froggatt lends his vocals to the single.

‘twice as tough’ is accompanied by a new music video, produced by Nick Manuell. Watch it below:

‘twice as tough’ follows on from upsidedownhead’s 2019 tracks ‘to give (feat. Parissa Tosif)’ and ‘open the sky (feat. Tom Snowdon)’.

In a statement, upsidedownhead – real name Ross James – explained how his new collaboration with Mansionair came about organically.

“I’ve been friends with the Mansionair boys for years, being Sydney locals and bumping into them at all the gigs and on tour,” James said.

“I literally had the thought, hey Jack…you for once in your life don’t have much on. Want to come jam? No rules…no pre-conceptions.”

“Ross and I had always entertained the idea of working together,” Froggatt added.

“We got together on a Sydney summer afternoon and after chatting about life and catching up we wrote this song, about learning to love yourself before letting other people in.

“This song is very much centred around consoling, more specifically…for someone to be strong, for you.”

Earlier this year, Mansionair teamed up with Vallis Alps to release an EP of children’s music, under the moniker ‘Big Kids’. The EP, titled ‘Dance Party’, featured tracks such as ‘Moo Moo’, ‘The Pizza Song’ and ‘We Are The Animals’.

