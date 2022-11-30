Urthboy announces 18-date Australian tour for 2023, says it “may be” his last

Urthboy has announced an 18-date national tour for the first half of next year, revealing in the process that he may be stepping back from the touring circuit.

The run will start in Cairns on Friday March 17, where the rapper is scheduled to perform at the Tanks Art Centre. He’ll head to Townsville the following night (March 18), then head to Adelaide the following Thursday (March 23). From there, Urthboy – who is set to be accompanied by a full backing band – will perform Victorian shows in Ballarat and Melbourne, then head to Western Australia for shows in Perth, the Margaret River and Fremantle.

The tour will continue across April, with shows lined up in Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. After the latter three dates in Queensland, Levinson will return to his home state of New South Wales for shows in Newcastle and Springwood, before wrapping up in Tasmania with gigs in Hobart and Forth.

East Kimberley rapper Dallas Woods – with whom Urthboy recently collaborated on the single ‘Your City’ – will serve as the main support for all dates of the tour. Tamworth country-pop artist Loren Ryan, meanwhile, will serve as the tour’s opener. Tickets for all of them go on sale at 9am local time tomorrow (December 1), with a pre-sale running currently. All ticketing info can be found here.

In announcing the run – dubbed the ‘Savour Every Moment’ tour – Urthboy said on social media: “We’re doing a lap of the country and savouring every moment in ’23. Not long ago, I wasn’t sure if we’d ever get to do this again. This may be my last headline tour, so you know we’re going to make it unforgettable.”

Urthboy is currently gearing up to release ‘Savour’, his sixth solo album and the follow-up to his 2016 album ‘The Past Beats Inside Me Like A Second Heartbeat. The album is expected for release in 2023. A five-track ‘Prologue’ EP was released earlier this month, sporting the singles ‘Cheetah And Gazelle’ (which features Jarulah), ‘Underline’ and ‘Your City’.

Urthboy’s ‘Savour Every Moment’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 17 – Yidinji/Cairns, Tanks Art Centre

Saturday 18 – Bindal and Wulgurukaba/Townsville, Otherwise Bar

Thursday 23 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 24 – Wadawurrung/Ballarat, Volta

Saturday 25 – Wurundjeri/Melbourne, The Night Cat

Thursday 30 – Whadjuk/Perth, Milk Bar

Friday 31 – Wadandi Pibelmen/Margaret River, The River

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Whadjuk/Fremantle, Mojos

Thursday 13 – Dharawal/Wollongong, UOW Unibar

Friday 14 – Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, Kambri @ ANU

Saturday 15 – Gadigal/Sydney, The Great Club

Thursday 20 – Kabi Kabi/Sunshine Coast, Solbar

Friday 21 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 22 – Kombumerri/Gold Coast, Burleigh Bazaar

MAY

Friday 5 – Awakabal and Worimi/Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 6 – Darug/Springwood, Blue Mountains Theatre

Friday 12 – nipaluna/Hobart, Altar Bar

Saturday 13 – Tommeginne/Forth, Forth Pub