Urthboy enlists Jarulah for comeback single ‘Cheetah And Gazelle’

Urthboy has returned with his first new music in almost two years: a single entitled ‘Cheetah And Gazelle’.

The track, released today (June 22), features singer Jarulah on its chorus, marking the first time the two artists have worked together. Pip Norman (aka Count Bounce) and Glenn Hopper (aka GLEN20) co-produced the song, with the latter also co-writing alongside Urthboy himself.

An accompanying music video has been shared for the song, which features Urthboy tied to a chair as a young boy drives circles around him in a panel van. The video was directed by Triana Hernandez, and was shot on location in Cessnock in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales. Watch the video below:

In a press statement, Urthboy explained that the song “hints at the carnage and the hardship of recent times”.

“[There’s] also the acceptance that this too is part of life, and that’s OK,” he said.

‘Cheetah And Gazelle’ is believed to be the lead single from Urthboy’s as-yet-untitled seventh solo album, which is projected for release in late 2022. His last proper studio album was 2016’s ‘The Past Beats Inside Me Like A Second Heartbeat’.

Since that album was released, Urthboy has shared the 2018 EP ‘Turning Circle’ and three standalone singles in 2020: ‘Fever Dream’, ‘The Night Took You’ and ‘Sunrise In My Head’, the latter of which featured producer i.amsolo. In December 2021, the rapper and singer also shared a Christmas album titled ‘Jangle Bells’, which featured the single ‘On My Way Home’.