Urthboy releases new single ‘The Night Took You’

Sydney artist Urthboy has returned with a new single, ‘The Night Took You.’

The track, released today (June 25), is the official follow-up to his 2018 EP ‘Turning Circle.’ It also follows on from ‘Fever Dream,’ a stand-alone track released in April.

Listen to ‘The Night Took You’ below:

Urthboy co-wrote the song with Richard Tamplenizza, AKA Sulo. Tamplenizza is a founding member of The Herd, the Sydney hip-hop group with which Urthboy first made his name. Both Tamplezinna and i.amsolo handled production on the track, the latter best known for his work with OneFour.

In a similar stylistic approach to ‘Fever Dream,’ Urthboy sings on ‘The Night Took You’ as opposed to rapping. The track is also notable for its use of AutoTune and vocoder on Urthboy’s voice. This marks the first time this has been done so in prominent way within his music.

The track was teased over a series of posts on Urthboy’s Instagram in the last few weeks, all featuring photos from a shoot with noted Sydney photojournalist Cole Bennetts.

Urthboy’s last album, ‘The Past Beats Inside Me Like A Second Heartbeat,’ was released in 2016. It featured the single ‘Long Loud Hours,’ which placed in the 2015 Hottest 100. It also featured collaborations with Kira Puru, Sampa The Great and Horrorshow’s Solo.

‘The Night Took You’ is out now via Elefant Traks.