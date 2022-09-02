Urthboy shares new single ‘Underline’

Urthboy has shared his new single ‘Underline’, the second preview of the MC’s forthcoming seventh album, ‘Savour’.

Following on from the more meditative, Jarulah-assisted ‘Cheetah and Gazelle’, which arrived back in June, ‘Underline’ is a little more energetic. It’s a house-influenced cut that sees Urthboy singing above gritty, wobbling synths before a big, deceptively euphoric refrain.

The track was produced by Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson and originally written with Urthboy’s The Herd bandmate Sulo, and – like ‘Cheetah and Gazelle’ – features co-production from Pip Norman.

It arrives alongside a video that continues the narrative introduced with ‘Cheetah and Gazelle’ and sees Urthboy – real name Tim Levinson – being chased down a dirt road by a group of kids. As with that clip, it’s directed by Triana Hernandez. Watch that below:

Per a press release shared alongside ‘Underline’ today, the song is taken from Urthboy’s forthcoming album ‘Savour’, which will be released in two parts. A release date has not been set for the record, but it’s expected to arrive later this year.

Aside from a Christmas-themed record titled ‘Jangle Bells’ that arrived last year, Urthboy last released an album in 2016 with ‘The Past Beats Inside Me Like a Second Heartbeat’. Since then, he’s also shared the 2018 EP ‘Turning Circle’ and three standalone singles in 2020: ‘Fever Dream’, ‘The Night Took You’ and ‘Sunrise In My Head’.