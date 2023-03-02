US congressman honours Beyoncé in Women’s History Month speech

A US congressman marked the start of Women’s History Month yesterday (March 1) by paying tribute to Beyoncé in a speech.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well,” Robert Garcia, representative for California’s 42nd congressional district said on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I wanna celebrate none other than who I believe is the undisputed queen of pop and R&B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter.”

He went on: “Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She’s a creator and an artist.”

“When the radio said to ‘speed it up’, she went slower,” he said, referencing the lyrics from her 2013 song ‘Yoncé’.

Garcia then recalled when he saw Destiny’s Child for the first time, describing it as “life-changing for me and the way I experienced music”.

“Beyoncé’s also a role model for millions across the country,” he continued. “She’s stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community – the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history.”

You can watch the speech below.

Last month, Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time, bringing her total to 32 across her career.

The star surpassed the record of 31 Grammys held by classical musician Georg Solti as she collected the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for ‘Renaissance’.

The award was Beyoncé’s fourth of the night, following Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘Break My Soul’, Best Traditional R&B Performance for ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’ and Best R&B Song for ‘Cuff It’.

This year, Beyoncé will embark on a UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour.

She will kick off the European and UK leg of the stadium tour in Stockholm on May 10, with further dates in Brussels, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and Paris before five dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium on May 29 and 30, June 1, 3 and 4.