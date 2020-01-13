U.S. Girls have shared new single ‘Overtime’ and announced the release of their forthcoming seventh studio album ‘Heavy Light’.

The new album from Meg Remy and her band was recorded live with 20 session musicians – including E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons – and acts as a follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed ‘In A Poem Unlimited’.

Due out March 6, ‘Heavy Light’ features “reflections on childhood experiences that are collaged into moving spoken word interludes,” according to a press release.

Accompanying the album’s announcement is the release of first single ‘Overtime’.

Shared with a video that stars Andrea Nann (of Dreamwalker Dance Company) performing an interpretive dance piece, it was directed, filmed, and edited by Remy herself.

Watch the video for ‘Overtime’ below and listen to it here.

U.S. Girls have also added more dates to their upcoming North American tour, which is capped off with a performance at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on October 14, 2020.

U.S. Girls – ‘Heavy Light’ tracklisting:

1. ‘4 American Dollars’

2. ‘Overtime’

3. ‘IOU’

4. ‘Advice To Teenage Self’

5. ‘State House (It’s A Man’s World)’

6. ‘Born To Lose’

7. ‘And Yet It Moves / Y Se Mueve’

8. ‘The Most Hurtful Thing’

9. ‘Denise, Don’t Wait’

10. ‘Woodstock ’99’

11. ‘The Color Of Your Childhood Bedroom’

12. ‘Quiver To The Bomb’

13. ‘Red Ford Radio’

U.S. Girls upcoming tour dates:

02-15 Toronto, Ontario – Paradise Theatre

02-16 Montreal, Quebec – Le Ministère

02-18 New York, NY – The Dance

04-04 Detroit, MI – MOCAC

04-05 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

04-06 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

04-07 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

04-09 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

04-10 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

04-12 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre

04-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

04-16 Vancouver, British Columbia – Imperial

04-17 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

04-18 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

04-20 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

04-21 San Jose, CA – The Ritz

04-22 Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

04-24 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

04-25 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

04-27 Austin, TX – Antone’s

04-28 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

04-29 Houston, TX – Continental Club

05-01 Memphis, TN – The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts

05-02 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

05-03 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

05-05 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

05-06 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

05-07 Boston, MA – Sinclair

05-08 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

10-14 London, England – Queen Elizabeth Hall