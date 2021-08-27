Usain Bolt announces debut album ‘Country Yutes’, out next week

Usain Bolt has announced that he’s set to release a debut album.

The Jamaican former sprinter will release ‘Country Yutes’ next week (September 3) via his own label 9.58 Records.

The album is a collaboration with Bolt’s manager Nugent “NJ” Walker and has been produced by A-Team Lifestyle.

Advertisement

Ahead of the release of the record next week, a single called ‘It’s A Party’ has been shared, alongside its own music video.

Pre-save ‘Country Yutes’ on streaming services here, and watch the ‘It’s A Party’ video below.

Since retiring from athletics in 2017, Bolt has launched a music career which began in 2020 with a remix of Ultimate Rejects’ track ‘Energy To Burn’.

Over the course of 2021, he’s shared a number of singles, though it’s not clear which tracks will appear on the new forthcoming album, as a tracklist hasn’t yet been revealed.

See the artwork for ‘Country Yutes’ below.

Advertisement

Back in 2016, ahead of his retirement, Bolt and James Corden squared off in a rap battle on an episode of Corden’s The Late Late Show.

The nine-time Olympic gold medalist appeared as a special guest on Corden’s late night US chat show, and agreed to take part in Corden’s ‘Drop The Mic’ sketch, which sees the host square off with one of his guests in a rap battle.

Despite Bolt’s great success on the track since 2008, Corden aimed a number of playful jibes about his Olympic career at the athlete, at one point asking Bolt: “What does it feel like to have a career that people only care about every four years?”