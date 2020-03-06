Use No Hooks release lost album ‘The Job’

Today (March 6), ’80s Melbourne disco punks Use No Hooks released ‘The Job’, a collection of lost recordings from 1979-1983. Listen to it below.

The album features the pre-release singles ‘Do The Job’, ‘Circumstances Beyond Our Control’ and ‘The Hook’. Live versions of ‘Your Services Are No Longer Required’ and ‘Do the Job’ are also featured, recorded at Melbourne University in 1983.

The album is available as a royal blue coloured vinyl LP, featuring a printed inner sleeve with liner notes. The vinyl version is only 7 tracks long, all recorded in 1983, while the digital version features 6 additional songs, recorded in various locations over different periods. Digital tracks ‘This is Way Up’, ‘Back Story’, ‘Sideshore Boogie’ were recorded at practice sessions via “cheap equipment” and “very, very cheap equipment” respectively.

The LP’s liner notes provide a six-phase history of the band, beginning in 1979 with the formation of the three-piece Sample Only, to the band’s “extended break” from 1984 to 2016.

“[Use No Hooks] changed musical direction constantly, typically playing entirely new material at each gig, often with different instrumentation/and or personnel,” it reads.

In the sixth phase, it describes vocalist Mick Earls beginning to pen “quasi-rap style vocals in an Australian idiom”. Special thanks is given to the late Alan Bamford, a Triple R radio presenter who recorded all of Use No Hooks’ live performances from 1980-1982.

The band were inactive for decades before Chapter Music included the song ‘Do the Job’ on the compilation ‘Can’t Stop It II, Australian Post Punk 1979-84’ in 2007. The song became the namesake for a club night in Melbourne, leading to a rise in popularity of the band that led to a performance in 2016, their first in 33 years. Chapter Music are now the label responsible for this reissue.

Earlier this week, Use No Hooks members Mick Earls and Stuart Grant lead a discussion of the band’s history at a farewell for Polyester Records. Use No Hooks told The Age last week that Earls and fellow bandmate Arne Hanna have begun writing again, and plan to record new material.

The band are the most prominent act still playing from Melbourne’s little band scene in the late ’70s. The scene stemmed from designated club nights where bands would get on stage for 15 minutes at a time.

“There was no expectation or pressure placed upon us to make music that might, one day soon, become popular. This was an enormously liberating thing for musicians, but even more so for non-musicians who might themselves like to have a go at getting some music together to perform live,” Earls told Noisey in 2016.

“It was in this atmosphere that the ‘Little Band’ movement emerged.”