Use No Hooks to host discussion of band history

Members of ‘80s Melbourne disco punks Use No Hooks will host a free discussion of the band’s history in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Mick Earls and Stuart Grant will lead a talk about the band’s legacy at a farewell event for Polyester Records.

The instore event, organised by Chapter Music, will also feature former Use No Hooks and Primitive Calculators member Denise Hilton playing her first ever solo set. Chapter Music co-owner, Guy Blackman, will play a set with former Minimum Chips bandmate Nicole Thibault.

Use No Hooks will release ‘The Job – Lost Recordings 1979-83’ on Friday March 6. Advance copies of the reissue will be available at Tuesday’s event. Listen to the latest single ‘The Hook’ below.

The band were inactive for decades before Chapter Music included the song ‘Do the Job’ on the compilation ‘Can’t Stop It II, Australian Post Punk 1979-84’ in 2007. The song became the namesake for a club night in Melbourne, leading to a rise in popularity of the band that eventuated in their first performance in 33 years in 2016.

Use No Hooks told The Age this week Earls and fellow bandmate Arne Hanna have begun writing again, and plan to record new material.

The event is part of Polyester Records farewell celebrations before the Melbourne record store closes its doors for good. It has been operating for nearly 40 years.

Use No Hooks at Chapter Music’s Polyester Records Farewell:

Melbourne, Polyester Records (March 3, 6:00pm)