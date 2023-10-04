Watch Usher bring out Offset for ‘Bad And Boujee’ at Paris residency show

Usher surprised fans at a recent show in Paris by bringing out rapper Offset on stage to perform Migos‘ track ‘Bad And Boujee’.

Over the weekend, the ‘My Way’ singer was in the French capital for his European residency, ‘Rendez-Vous Á Paris’ residency at La Seine Musicale. Coinciding with Paris Fashion Week this year, many celebrities were in town to catch the renowned R&B star.

Last Sunday (October 1), Usher shared a video of him directing the packed crowd to chant “That shit cray,” referring to Kanye West and Jay Z‘s 2011 hit single ‘N****s in Paris’. Afterwards, the Grammy Award winner said: “OK, well that’s what it feels like when New York is in the house, but when the South run it, we Southern n****s in Paris!”

On the huge screen behind Usher, a video of Offset surrounded by strippers with wads of cash appeared before he walked through the crowd, rapping the chorus to Migos’ breakthrough hit ‘Bad And Boujee’.

Usher’s ‘Rendez-Vous Á Paris’ residency started on September 24 and ended four days later on September 28. It was a more intimate version of Usher’s hit ‘My Way’ Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM, which will resume next week on October 11. Fans can find any available tickets here.

Last week, it was announced that the 44-year-old will headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance. The news came on the same day Usher announced his ninth studio album ‘Coming Home’, including singles ‘GLU’, ‘Good Good’ (featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage), and ‘Boyfriend’.

Offset’s upcoming album ‘Set It Off’ is set to drop next Friday (October 13). His highly-anticipated second studio album will feature the likes of Travis Scott, Chloe Bailey and his late friend Takeoff (who was fatally shot last November). He dropped the album’s first single, ‘Jealousy’, with his wife Cardi B in July.