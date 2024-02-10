Usher clarifies babysitting Beyoncé rumours

Usher has cleared up rumours surrounding whether he was Beyoncé‘s nanny early on in her career as a part of the girl group, The Dolls.

At the start of her career, the ‘Formation’ star was in numerous girl groups – including Girl Tyme with former Destiny’s Child members LaToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. Last August, Usher appeared on the Capital Breakfast radio show, hosted by Roman Kemp where he shared his first encounter with the Houston singer when she was just a child.

“Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12-years-old, 11-years-old,” he said. “She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

Advertisement

This week on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the ‘Good Good’ singer clarified that he was not Beyoncé’s nanny but once had to supervise her and her former group members.

“First of all, how can I be a nanny? I’d be a manny,” Usher joked before explaining he supervised The Dolls once while they visited Atlanta.

He added: “This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child. I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house.

“I had to watch ‘em ‘cause I was like the, you know, the authority ‘cause I guess I was the teenager at the time,” he continued, saying he was “making certain that they didn’t, you know, get in no trouble in the house at the time.”

While talking to Sharpe, Usher spoke about knowing early on there “was something very special” about Beyoncé and her girl group.

READ MORE: These classic 2004 albums are turning 20 this year

Advertisement

“Destiny’s Child, they all thrive, even still to this day,” he said. “When you see them and you see them together, they all thrive. They all are an incredible unit. Beyoncé had a talent and also a brilliance and a brightness that was very much different,” he said.

Usher also called Beyoncé his “sister.”

“To see that she’s done so amazing, and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better,” he added. “Whether it’s musically, in life or creativity, or all of it.”

Beyoncé and Usher eventually worked together in 2008 when they teamed up for the R&B ballad ‘Love In This Club, Pt. II’ with Lil Wayne. In 2004, she danced to ‘Bad Girl’ at the Puerto Rico stop of his 2004 ‘Truth’ tour. Usher, in return, appeared in Beyoncé’s ‘Naughty Girl’ music video.

The R&B singer is due to take to the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight (Sunday February 11). Usher recently promised to honour Black musical legacy during his Super Bowl performance, wanting “R&B to take the main stage”. He has also promised that his set will feature roller-skating, as demonstrated back during his Vegas residency.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

Usher recently shared a teaser video for his Super Bowl Halftime Show, with the clip stating that the performance has been “30 years in the making”. It came after the singer said late last year that he began his preparation for the legendary gig three decades ago.

Back in September, he recalled the moment Jay-Z told him he would be headlining this year’s Halftime Show, saying that the appearance was “destined to happen”.

Meanwhile, Usher is set to release a new album called ‘Coming Home’ in the same week as his Super Bowl show. He recently revealed the tracklist for the record.