Usher promises to roller-skate during Super Bowl Halftime performance

Usher has promised to roller-skate during Super Bowl Halftime performance this weekend.

The R&B singer is due to take to the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 11) as part of the Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the San Francisco 49ers.

Last month, Usher teased that he’d be bringing on “some important guests”. It was also noted that the performance would feature some skating, “killer choreography” and a “major costume change”.

Speaking to Apple Music (via BBC), the ‘Yeah!’ artist elaborated on his plans, saying he’d recreate a skating sequence from his recent Vegas residency. He explained that the Halftime Show would be a “crescendo”, marking a “new beginning” of his career.