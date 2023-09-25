Usher recalls phone call with Jay-Z about Super Bowl Halftime Show: “This was destined to happen”

Usher has recalled the moment Jay-Z told him he would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show, saying that the performance was “destined to happen”.

The singer is due to take to the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Usher talked about the phone call he received from his “big homie” and Roc Nation founder Jay-Z after landing the coveted halftime gig.

“[Jay] said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment’,” Usher remembered. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl’. I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely’.”

He continued: “And it was like this was destined to happen. I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place.

“It’s the City of Lights. You know, it’s always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years.”

Usher’s forthcoming performance marks Roc Nation’s fifth Super Bowl Halftime Show under its partnership with the NFL following Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020), The Weeknd (2021), Dr. Dre and friends (2022) and Rihanna (2023).

“I think being able to see performances from artists like Michael [Jackson], you know, eventually Prince, and then even more modern-day artists… I was like, ‘Man, at some point I need to get a call with what’s going on now’,” Usher told Lowe.

“But I’m really happy that I’m joining that short list of legacy artists from my genre who deserve this moment.”

He added: “And I’m really happy that Jay-Z and also Roc Nation really put thought into making certain that they could bring to the world this kind of experience. It is definitely going to be a moment to remember.”

You can watch the interview in full above.

Usher is set to release a new album, ‘Coming Home’, on the same day of his Super Bowl show. It’ll mark the ‘Yeah!’ artist’s first solo full-length project since 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’.

According to a listing on Apple Music, the record will feature 20 tracks, with only ‘Good Good’ (feat. Summer Walker and 21 Savage) confirmed so far.