Usher reportedly made just $671 from Super Bowl performance

It has been reported that Usher made less than $700 for his slot at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The set by the R&B megastar took place over the weekend (February 11), when he took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to play at the final of the 58th Super Bowl. The night saw the San Francisco 49ers face off against defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs, with the latter ultimately taking the victory.

During his set, he was joined by a variety of surprise guests including Alicia Keys, H.E.R and will.i.am. However, despite being watched by a reported 30million households, it has been shared that the artist made less than $700 from the show.

On the night, Usher made $671 (£534) according to American Songwriter, but the exposure from the set is set to see him turn around an estimated $100million.

This comes as the iconic sports event doesn’t pay artists to perform during the Halftime show, particularly as it is seen as a promotional slot for musicians to promote their new projects more than as a headline gig.

And that is exactly what Usher did on the night – using the elaborate, star-studded show to promote his new album ‘Coming Home’.

Arriving on February 9, the album was shared by Usher just two days before the Super Bowl performance, and marked his ninth studio album and follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’.

As well as dropping the new LP, the singer also shared details of his new ‘PAST PRESENT FUTURE’ tour, which is set to kick off later this year and see him perform across North America throughout the end of summer.

The shows launch with an opening night in Atlanta, Georgia on August 17, and see him make stops in Washington DC, Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Denver and more, before he wraps up with a gig at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on October 26. Visit here for tickets.

In other Usher news, at the performance in Las Vegas over the weekend, the singer performed with an unmanned gold drum kit behind him – placed there in tribute to late collaborator Aaron Spears. He also revealed that he got married immediately after the huge show.