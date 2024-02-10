Usher reveals malfunction from 2011 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Black Eyed Peas

Usher has revealed a scary malfunction he experienced from the last time he played the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The singer last took to the stage as a surprise guest in 2011, when the Black Eyed Peas headlined the show. Usher made a grand appearance handing from a rope above the stadium to sing his collaboration with will.i.am, ‘OMG’. However, in a press conference for his 2024 Super Bowl headline show, Usher revealed plans were about to go horrifically awry.

Asked about his memories performing, Usher said: “Oddly enough, there was a moment that only I think I remember,” he said. “My hand got caught in the wire that was holding me 30 feet in the air and I almost missed my first mark. I was like, ‘Oh my god. Don’t let this malfunction cause me to miss something.'”

Viewers can see Usher’s hand stuck in the loop, as he struggles to take it off. Luckily, the musician managed to remove himself in time for his a dance breakdown.

Usher went on to reveal that once he finished performing with will.i.am, he remembered “how amazing it felt to be in front of that many people and feel the energy.”

“So much so that it made me really passionate about eventually getting this moment that I’m getting ready to have,” he continued. “But it was really fueled by being able to be in that moment with the Black Eyed Peas.”

Usher released his new album ‘Coming Home’ yesterday (February 9). It marks his first full-length effort since 2016’s ‘Hard II Love’.

Usher will also embark on the ‘Past Present Future’ tour, which will encompass 24 dates in the US. Check out dates here and grab tickets here.

In other news, Usher has said he was meant to be in a supergroup with Jay-Z, Pharrell and Diddy.