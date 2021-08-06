Usher says he and T-Pain have spoken since Auto-Tune comments: “We’re good”

Usher has responded to T-Pain’s claims that he slipped into depression after the ‘Burn’ singer told the rapper he “fucked up music for real singers”.

T-Pain made the claims in an appearance on the Netflix series This Is Pop, saying the the incident occurred in 2013 when he on a plane en route to that year’s BET Awards.

In a new interview with Billboard, Usher responded to T-Pain’s story, explaining that he had not meant to cause any harm with his words, and applauded T-Pain for speaking up about the incident.

“I’m happy that T-Pain said something,” he said. “I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation, after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life.

“I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

In his appearance on This Is Pop, T-Pain recalled: “[Usher] was like, ‘I want to tell you something, man.’ [I said,] ‘What’s good?’ He sounded real concerned.

“He was like, ‘Man, you kinda fucked up music.’ I didn’t understand. Usher was my friend. He was like, ‘Nah, man, you really fucked up music for real singers.’

“Literally at that point, I couldn’t listen. Is he right? Did I fuck this up? Did I fuck up music? That is the very moment – and I don’t think I realised that for a long time – that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

After a clip of the episode made waves online, T-Pain took to social media to defend Usher, saying he too had no ill intentions in sharing his story.

“I still love and respect Usher,” he wrote in a Tweet.

“Telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. [People] talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said fuck [Usher] it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already going through.”