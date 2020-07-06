Usher shares emotional self-directed music video for ‘I Cry’

Usher has shared a new self-directed visual for his latest single, ‘I Cry’.

The video was dropped on America’s Independence Day (July 4), featuring an emotional Usher singing directly into the camera, superimposed with Black Lives Matter protest footage.

Watch it below:

According to an Instagram post, Usher will donate all proceeds from the song to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a non-profit community development organisation. Usher’s donation will benefit Black-owned small businesses and Black-led community organisations.

The song originally premiered on June 27, where the singer performed it live for the first time as part of the ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ benefit concert, which took place on June 27. The livestream was set up by Global Citizen and the European Commission, aiming to support marginalised communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This song was inspired by wanting to teach my sons that it is ok for a man to feel emotions deeply and to cry,” said Usher in an Instagram post upon the song’s release.

“Like many men, I was raised to believe that we have to be “tough” and not show our vulnerability, which I don’t want to teach them. While I was shut in during the pandemic and watching the death of George Floyd, the ongoing slaughter of Black men and women, the protests and the events that unfolded, I became very connected to the wider universal feeling of hopelessness.

“Like many, I grew increasingly frustrated by how slow things have been to change. I became very depressed thinking about all the sons who have lost their fathers to police brutality, social injustice and violence; the daughters and mothers too. So I returned to this song and realized it was intended for this time, so I finished it and here it is.”