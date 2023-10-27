Usher shows love to Dr Dre at recent Las Vegas show

Usher has shown his love for Dr Dre by dedicating a moment to him during a recent show in Las Vegas.

After a brief run of concerts in Paris, the ‘U Got It Bad’ singer’s iconic ‘My Way’ Las Vegas residency has resumed. Last week, Dre was in attendance and Usher took time out of his set to run through a few of the hip-hop revolutionary’s hits as well as give a brief speech on why Dre is so important today.

“He is an amazing contributor to this music industry,” he said before his DJ played a medley of Dre’s biggest hits, including ‘Still D.R.E’ and ‘Nuthin’ But A G Thang’. “For all the artists he has broken as well as the amazing artist that he is, everybody give it up for the one, the only Dr. Dre.”

When the 2001 Eminem-assisted song ‘Forget About Dre’ came on, Usher rapped along word for word before it was cut short. He enthused: “Yo, Dre! I’m giving you yo’ flowers tonight, my man.”

Usher pays his homage to Dr. Dre in Las Vegas.🐐

He also rapped Eminem's "Forgot About Dre" verse.

Usher also shared with the audience that the 1993 song ‘Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Have None)’ – ripped from Snoop Dogg‘s record-setting ‘Doggystyle’ album – is his “favourite joint”.

Many celebrities have attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency, including media multihyphenate Keke Palmer. After a video of the singer serenading her in a popular segment of the concert went viral, her boyfriend and son’s father took to X/Twitter to criticise her for her outfit. The moment was then capitalised on as Usher invited Palmer to star in the music video for ‘Boyfriend’.

‘Boyfriend’ was his third single this year. In March, he returned with ‘Glu’ – his first solo single in three years – before teaming up with 21 Savage and Summer Walker for ‘Good Good’ in the summer.

At the start of this month, Usher was in Paris for his ‘Rendez-Vous Á Paris’ residency. Offset surprised fans by performing the Migos hit ‘Bad And Boujee’ on stage with the star.

In other news, Usher is next year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime headline performer. The performance – which will be on February 11 – is the same day he will drop his ninth studio album, ‘Coming Home’.

Usher was awarded with a key to Las Vegas and his own day in a ceremony on October 17 this year – which is now known as Usher Raymond Day in the Nevada city.

Kanye West and Dre’s ‘Jesus Is King 2’ album was leaked recently, revealing features from Pusha T, Travis Scott and more. Meanwhile, the ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award winner‘s 1999 album, ‘2001’, is featured on BBC’s official Most Streamed Albums of the ’90s list. Oasis topped the list.