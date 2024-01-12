Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer teases a performance “30 years in the making”

Usher has dropped a new teaser clip for his upcoming set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Check it out below.

Arriving today (January 12), the new trailer is the first teaser the R&B icon has dropped since being announced as the next performer at the legendary sports event.

Set to take to the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024, he follows in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020), The Weeknd (2021), Dr. Dre and Eminem (2022) and Rihanna (2023).

Advertisement

In the clip, shared by Apple Music, various fans and famous faces are seen singing along to his hit 2004 song ‘Yeah!’, released with Lil Jon and Ludacris. These include a choir, kids singing in ‘00s home footage, and Usher himself performing it on stage over the years.

Famous faces are also seen taking part in the video, including legendary Lakers basketballer LeBron James, Colombian rapper J Balvin and K-pop star Jungkook. At the end of the video, the words “One performance, 30 years in the making” appear on the screen – check out the teaser below.

The line mentioned at the end of the video comes as a reference to the recent comments made by Usher, in which he claimed he had been preparing for the coveted slot since he first launched his career.

“When I got the call, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been working really hard my entire career,’” he told Extra. “The preparation didn’t start within the last two years of performing in Las Vegas. It really started 30 years ago, and my commitment to it and the journey that I’ve taken musically is why I think I’m given that moment.”

His set at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show will arrive as Usher drops his ninth studio album ‘Coming Home’ on February 9.

Advertisement

The teaser from Apple Music isn’t the first time that BTS star Jungkook has joined forces with the artist.

Last month, the K-pop singer teamed up with Usher on a new remix of his latest single ‘Standing Next to You’ – a track which was originally released as the third single from Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘Golden’.

Just a few days later, the two shared a video of them both dancing to ‘Yeah!’, and Jungkook tagged Usher in the caption, adding the hashtag “#StayTuned”, seemingly hinting at more to come from the duo.

When Usher was asked about what fans can expect from his show next month, he confirmed that they are “going to get hit records”, and that he wants to “play the songs that people obviously recognise and the ones that I celebrate.”

He also teased that he may be joined by some special guests on the night, saying: “I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there. … I just gave it all to you. You gotta decode it.”

Last year, Rihanna made history with her performance at the Super Bowl – becoming the most-watched halftime show of all time.

The news was confirmed by Rihanna’s label Roc Nation, which confirmed 121.017million views. The achievement beat Katy Perry’s 2015 performance, which previously held the the top spot with 121million views.