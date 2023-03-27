V V Brown explores what it means to be ‘Black British’ on new single

V V Brown has released her new single ‘Black British’ and revealed details of a new album. Check it out below.

The singer-songwriter conceived, created, and produced the single and music video’s concept. The essay – due to be published along with the upcoming album by the “artist, mother, activist, journalist and teacher” – will explore Brown’s idea of being Black British and provide social commentary on her ethnicity and subculture.

This is Brown’s first release since she released her third studio album ‘Glitch’ in September 2015. ‘Black British’ also broke her six-year musical hiatus as she took time off to focus on her mental health and motherhood.

“The last six years have been a difficult mental health journey for me,” she said. “But I came to the realisation that I need music to feel alive.”

She credited living in the countryside to be “liberating” and allowing her “to create without that industry pressure.”

She continued: “Everything about this album, whether it be the artwork, the lyrics, the production or the visuals, is about starting sociological conversations.”

“Art should make you feel, whether that’s feeling uncomfortable, empowered, happy, sad, scared, inspired. There is a radical power in the role of the provocateur and this was one of the motives for this record.”

‘Black British’ is out now (March 27) via YOY Records, V V Brown’s own record label.

Brown has also announced her first live performance, V V Brown: An Intimate Musical Experience, in over 10 years at The Lower Third on May 23. Tickets are currently on sale and you can check them out here.

The ‘Black British’ project will “combine the medium of essay writing and journalism”, with Brown having written numerous articles for The Guardian.