Vacations release ethereal new single ‘Panache’

Buzzy Newcastle indie-pop quartet Vacations have shared their new single ‘Panache’ – the second taste of forthcoming sophomore album ‘Forever in Bloom’.

Anchored around its deep groove bass line and glistening synths, ‘Panache’ is a shimmery, ethereal slice of new wave-tinged pop that clocks in at nearly six minutes.

The collaborative track was produced by Holy Holy guitarist Oscar Dawson, and features guest vocals courtesy of Sarah Sykes from Sydney band Sunscreen. Fellow Novocastrians Craterface and teddie also feature on ‘Panache’, with the latter providing saxophone.

Stream ‘Panache’ below:

‘Panache’ marks the second single Vacations have shared from ‘Forever in Bloom’ thus far. It follows lead single ‘Lavender’, which arrived back in April.

“Forever in Bloom was pieced together over the course of a year through friendship and collaboration. There were so many people involved in this project at every stage,” the band said in a statement.

“Panache highlights that teamwork, excitement, and energy that was always present as we recorded the album. We’re thrilled to finally have Panache out and we can’t wait till you hear Forever in Bloom.”

‘Forever in Bloom’ will follow Vacations’ debut full-length ‘Changes’, released back in 2018. It’s scheduled for release September 18 through Believe, with pre-orders available here.