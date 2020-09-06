Vacations share new single ‘Actors’ ahead of their second album

Newcastle quartet Vacations have shared new single ‘Actors’. It’s the final track to be released from the band’s forthcoming second album ‘Forever in Bloom’ ahead of it arriving in full later this month.

Another slice of buzzy, bright indie-pop from the band, ‘Actors’ sees frontman Campbell Burns wistfully reflect on the band’s time “touring overseas and all the experiences we’ve had along the way”. Listen below:

Advertisement

‘Actors’ follows a string of singles from Vacations over the past few months, including ‘Avalanche’ and ‘Panache’. All will appear on ‘Forever in Bloom’, which is set for a September 18 release via Believe. The album follows their 2018 debut full-length, ‘Changes’.

“’Forever in Bloom’ was pieced together over the course of a year through friendship and collaboration,” commented the band upon the release of ‘Panache’ back in July. “There were so many people involved in this project at every stage.”

Indeed, the record was produced by Holy Holy guitarist Oscar Dawson and features collaborations with the likes of Sunscreen vocalist Sarah Sykes.

It’ll be the first album from the band since their song ‘Young’ unexpectedly saw them achieve global, viral TikTok fame. Originally released on 2016 EP ‘Vibes’, its resurgence resulted in the band cracking the Spotify’s US Viral Chart top 30.