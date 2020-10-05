Vacations to perform new album ‘Forever in Bloom’ in livestream event

Newcastle band Vacations are set to perform cuts from their new album ‘Forever in Bloom’ for an upcoming livestream event.

The four-piece announced the show today (October 5) via social media, which will be streamed over the band’s YouTube channel from their home in Newcastle. The livestreamed event goes down at 3pm AEST on October 31.

As well as tracks from ‘Forever in Bloom’, they’ll also be playing a mix of cuts from their previous record ‘Changes’ and their 2016 EP ‘Vibes’.

Vacations released their sophomore album ‘Forever in Bloom’ last month, the follow up to 2018’s ‘Changes’. The new record was produced with the help of Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson, who the band holed up with at Byron Bay’s The Grove studios to bring it to fruition.

They shared a slew of cuts in the lead up to the album’s release, starting with lead single ‘Lavender’ in April. This was followed by July’s ‘Panache’, which featured guest appearances from Craterface and Sunscreen’s Sarah Sykes, August’s ‘Avalanche’ and finally ‘Actors’, just weeks before the record dropped.

Speaking of the record in a press release, frontman Campbell Burns shared the inspiration behind their latest LP.

“Forever In Bloom references a lot of snapshot moments and experiences, in particular, our first time touring across the world,” he said.

“Forever in Bloom was pieced together over the course of a year through friendship and collaboration. There were so many people involved in this project at every stage.”