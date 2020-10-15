Vallis Alps’ Davey drops new single ‘N.I.4.N.I.’

Vallis Alps‘ David Ansari is keeping busy in 2020 with his solo project, Davey, and now he’s dropped his second-ever single with ‘N.I.4.N.I’.

Pronounced ‘an eye for an eye’, the track is the latest cut Davey has released from his forthcoming self-titled debut EP, set for release at some point this year.

Listen to ‘N.I.4.N.I.’ below:

“I’ve always thought of N.I.4.N.I. as a modern interpretation of an early 2000’s euro festival track,” Davey said of the track in a press statement.

“I knew early on that I wanted a hardstyle bridge that was bookended by big, halftime drops, but what tied it together was this weird sample I found of someone breathing so hard that it’s almost theatrical; it just gave the song this unsettling, ‘beginning of the Thriller video’ type energy.

“I also wanted a grainy, Limewire-era-mp3 feel to N.I.4.N.I., so there’s distortion everywhere,” he continued.

“I tend to obsess over the minutiae of sound quality, but sometimes it’s more fun to make a song with no sound quality at all.”

‘N.I.4.N.I.’ is the follow-up to Davey’s debut single, ‘NOT ME’, which saw him team up with Seattle-based rapper Sol.

Outside of his solo project, Vallis Alps celebrated their 10-year-anniversary of meeting one another in August by giving a live (via isolation) rendition of their track ‘Reprieve’.