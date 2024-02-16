Vampire Weekend announce massive 2024 North American tour

Vampire Weekend have announced a huge 2024 North American tour kicking off in April – find all the details below.
- READ MORE: ‘Modern Vampires Of The City’ at 10: How the peak Tumblr-era album proved fangirls are experts
The New York rock band announced news of the lengthy US stint today (February 16) along with dropping two new tracks, ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’, from their forthcoming fifth studio, ‘Only God Was Above Us’ (out April 5).
The dates will kick off with their show during the solar eclipse at Moody Amphitheater in Austin on April 8, followed by stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and many more, before arriving back in Austin for a final show at the Moody Center on October 17.
Fans can sign up now here to access pre-sales from Wednesday, February 21 at 10am local time. General sale will then go live on Friday, February 23 at 10am local time from here.
The 39-date trek follows previously announced festival headline slots and special performances in select US cities, including two-show engagements that will see the group play Saturday night gigs followed by Sunday morning sets at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner and New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Support across the tour will come from LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Cults, Mark Ronson (DJ set), Turnstiles and The Brothers Macklovitch.
Vampire Weekend’s 2024 ‘Only God Was Above Us’ US tour dates are:
APRIL
08 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) – SOLD OUT
27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
MAY
10 – Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Block Party
30 – Barcelona, Espana, Primavera Sound
JUNE
06 – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
07 – Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre
10 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
12 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
15 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
16 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)
18 – Burnaby, BC, Deer Lake Park
19 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater
20 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
22 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater
23 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)
JULY
19 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
22 – Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre
23 – Lincoln, NE, Pinewood Bowl Theater
25 – Maryland Heights, MO, Saint Louis Music Park
26 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
27 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
30 – Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
AUGUST
01 – Milwaukee, WI, BMO Pavilion
03 – St. Charles, IA, Hinterland
SEPTEMBER
19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center
20 – Cincinnati, OH, The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
21 – Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
23 – Rochester Hills, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
24 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
25 – Laval, QC, Place Bell
27 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
28 – Philadelphia, PA, TD Pavilion at The Mann
30 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
OCTOBER
02 – Charlottesville, VA, Ting Pavilion
05 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
06 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)
08 – Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion
09 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater
11 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
12 – Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
13 – Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit
15 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
17 – Austin, TX, Moody Center
‘Only God Was Above Us’ will follow Vampire Weekend’s 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride’, which NME said in a four-star review was a “key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback”.
The fifth LP from the band is set to contain 10 tracks, and you can pre-order/pre-save it here.
Last week, Vampire Weekend confirmed that the album had been recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo. It’s said to have been “inspired and haunted by 20th Century New York City”, primarily produced by frontman Ezra Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Brandon Flowers), and written majorly between 2019 and 2020.