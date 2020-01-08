News Music News

Vampire Weekend announce donation to Wildlife Victoria after bumpy, sold-out Melbourne concert

The Forum Melbourne concert suffered technical difficulties

Karen Gwee
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performing at Falls Festival Fremantle 2020. Image: Matt Jelonek/WireImage via Getty Images

Vampire Weekend have announced a $10,000 donation to Wildlife Victoria after playing to a sold-out crowd in Melbourne last night (January 7).

The band are donating $10,000 to the wildlife emergency response organisation, “and encourage our friends around the world to support any and all organizations dealing with the fires out here,” they wrote on Instagram earlier today (January 8).

Melbourne⁣⁣⁣ 01.07.20⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ We’re donating $10,000 to @wildlifevictoria and encourage our friends around the world to support any and all organizations dealing with the fires out here.⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 1. Bambina⁣⁣⁣ 2. Holiday⁣⁣⁣ 3. Unbelievers⁣⁣⁣ 4. Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa⁣⁣⁣ (in three parts due to power failure)⁣⁣⁣ 5. Sympathy⁣⁣⁣ 6. White Sky⁣⁣⁣ 7. How Long?⁣⁣⁣ 8. My Mistake⁣⁣⁣ 9. Step⁣⁣⁣ 10. Rich Man⁣⁣⁣ 11. Horchata—->⁣⁣⁣ 12. New Dorp⁣⁣⁣ 13. This Life⁣⁣⁣ 14. Harmony Hall⁣⁣⁣ 15. Diane Young⁣⁣⁣ 16. Cousins⁣⁣⁣ 17. A-Punk⁣⁣⁣ 18. 2021 ⁣⁣⁣ 19. Hannah Hunt⁣⁣⁣ 20. Oxford Comma⁣⁣⁣ 21. Giving Up the Gun ⁣⁣⁣ 22. Jerusalem⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Encore: ⁣⁣⁣ 23. Stoneflower⁣⁣⁣ 24. Diplomats Son (request)⁣⁣⁣ 25. Ottoman (request) ⁣⁣⁣ 26. Kids Don't Stand a Chance (request) ⁣⁣⁣ 27. Ya Hey

They also posted the setlist of their Tuesday show at the Forum Melbourne, which was affected by multiple technical difficulties. Power cut out while the band were playing ‘Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa’, and as a result, the band played it in three parts, which they noted in the post.

Fans took to social media to document the issues at the show. See some of their tweets below:

Vampire Weekend kicked off their current Australia run as Falls Festival headliners. The band are touring behind their acclaimed 2019 album, ‘Father Of The Bride’, which is their first album in six years.

The Forum Melbourne concert was one of Vampire Weekend’s only two headlining, non-festival shows in Australia this year; they will take the stage at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre tomorrow (January 9). That concert is also sold out.

Vampire Weekend are the latest band to make a donation in light of Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis. Just today, Metallica pledged a $750,000 donation, and yesterday Elton John promised a $1million donation while onstage in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the list of Aussie musicians organising benefit shows for bushfire relief continues to grow. The latest acts to announce gigs include John Butler, Stella Donnelly, Tash Sultana and Gang Of Youths.

