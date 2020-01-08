Vampire Weekend have announced a $10,000 donation to Wildlife Victoria after playing to a sold-out crowd in Melbourne last night (January 7).

The band are donating $10,000 to the wildlife emergency response organisation, “and encourage our friends around the world to support any and all organizations dealing with the fires out here,” they wrote on Instagram earlier today (January 8).

They also posted the setlist of their Tuesday show at the Forum Melbourne, which was affected by multiple technical difficulties. Power cut out while the band were playing ‘Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa’, and as a result, the band played it in three parts, which they noted in the post.

Fans took to social media to document the issues at the show. See some of their tweets below:

Been a while since I’ve seen this, @vampireweekend at The Forum just now, lost stage power midway through Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa. Band had to leave stage. Crew still trying to get it back on. — Ryan Egan (@rynobi) January 7, 2020

Um vampire weekend we’re 4 songs in and the power cut ?? Hahah um?? — maddie (@lordemaddle) January 7, 2020

#vampireweekend in Forum at Melbourne. Have played 15mins, then power went out. Waited 20 mins, started playing again, went out again. @vampireweekend – we came from Adelaide for one night to see you! Pleeeeease fix this!!!😭🙏 — Katie Baylis (@ItisKatiebaylis) January 7, 2020

Not only did @vampireweekend maintain complete professionalism while their music gear malfunctioned, but they played EVERY SINGLE DAMN SONG I HAVE EVER WANTED TO HEAR LIVE – including NEW DORP NEW YORK?!? thank you for blessing Melbourne with your talents 😭🥰✨ — bianca (@bcubzz) January 7, 2020

Vampire Weekend kicked off their current Australia run as Falls Festival headliners. The band are touring behind their acclaimed 2019 album, ‘Father Of The Bride’, which is their first album in six years.

The Forum Melbourne concert was one of Vampire Weekend’s only two headlining, non-festival shows in Australia this year; they will take the stage at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre tomorrow (January 9). That concert is also sold out.

Vampire Weekend are the latest band to make a donation in light of Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis. Just today, Metallica pledged a $750,000 donation, and yesterday Elton John promised a $1million donation while onstage in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the list of Aussie musicians organising benefit shows for bushfire relief continues to grow. The latest acts to announce gigs include John Butler, Stella Donnelly, Tash Sultana and Gang Of Youths.