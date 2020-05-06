Watch Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig perform piano medley on ‘Fallon’

Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig was the musical guest on this week’s edition of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Koenig played stripped-down versions of ‘Flower Moon’, ‘Stranger’ and ‘Big Blue’ from the band’s 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride’.

Watch Koenig perform a medley of ‘Father Of The Bride’ tracks from the piano below.

The show, which aired last night (May 5), was Fallon’s latest ‘at home’ episode, where guests and musicians chat and perform from their homes.

Last week, Thom Yorke debuted a brand new song called ‘Plasticine Figures’ for his performance on the show.

Back in February, Vampire Weekend shared a number of bonus tracks from ‘Father Of The Bride’, including one of Jude Law reading a classic Scottish poem by Thomas Campbell.

Speaking of his friendship with Law recently, Koenig said: “He’s come out to Vampire Weekend shows, which we always appreciated. He did a voice on Neo Yokio, the cartoon I made. So we, you know, we’ve had a relationship for a while.”

Reviewing ‘Father Of The Bride’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “The first album in nearly six-years is a key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback. It’s just load of fun, you know?”