Vampire Weekend tease new music with a cryptic video

Vampire Weekend have teased new music by sharing a cryptic video on their social media accounts.

The band – comprised of Ezra Koenig, Chris Tomson, and Chris Baio – took their official Instagram account today (February 6) to share a cryptic clip teasing their new music. The grainy teaser video features what appears to be clips of carnivals, pinball machines, space and highways. It is soundtracked by an instrumental track that features a bright piano and drums. The post’s caption read: “OGWAUteaser1.mp4”.

Last month, the band revealed that they had completed their fifth album. After announcing the latest edition of their limited vinyl-only live albums, which was recorded in Milan, the LP’s accompanying physical newsletter titled “The Quarterly Report” saw bassist Chris Baio share: ” I’d like to conclude this update with the most exciting news: LP5 IS DONE.”

In a prior newsletter that was released last July, drummer Chris Tomson said that their new album was inspired by raga and was “close to being done”.

“Ezra [Koenig] took a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs,” he said, adding: “I feel like it just might be our best yet. 10 songs, no skips.”

The band’s last full-length release was 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “‘Father Of The Bride’ is their killer punchline six-years in the making. It’s fun and familiar and pushes the band into bold new territory. No matter how times you hear it, it’ll still conjure a smile.”

In other news, Vampire Weekend have been announced as headliners for this year’s edition of Hinterland Festival. They will also perform at the New Orleans Jazz Festival alongside the Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones and Neil Young.

They are also set to play next year’s edition of Primavera festival in Barcelona, Spain. They will also be headlining Kilby Block Party 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 10-12.